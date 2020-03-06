The Habit team 2020

The Habit team in 2020. Left back: (L-R) Amelia Uhlenkott, Heather and Ryan Uhlenkott (owners), Courtney Schwartz (baker), Michael Rehder (manager), Kelly Stubbers, Josie Peery, Lois Lamont. Front: Eve Uhlenkott, Kyle Schwartz, and Lexi Currier.

Serving:

Espresso, Coffee, Teas, and Breakfast, and Lunch, and Pastries.

The Habit meeting room can be reserved for parties, informal get-togethers, and meetings. Please call ahead to check availability and to reserve the space.

406 King St., Cottonwood, ID, 83522

Call: 208-507-2745

