The Health Food Store 2022 photo

Hannah Rae, and Libby and Rodney Peck (owners).

 Contributed photo

"Where the research is done for you."

Offering:

  • Top quality name brand supplements
  • Very knowledgeable & helpful
  • Bulk herbs and spices (Huge variety lowest prices around!)
  • DIY ingredients, supplies& books
  • Keto and gluten free section
  • Largest selection of allergen-free groceries, toiletries & products!
  • Unique gifts for everyone in the family
  • Free Friday delivery service in town
  • Out of town? We ship phone orders

Call 208-983-1276

221 W. Main St. #2 Grangeville, ID 83530

Monday– Friday 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Like us on Facebook @GrangevilleHealthFoodStore

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments