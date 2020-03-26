Serving Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner.
Home of the famous Kamiah Burger!
Non-smoking establishment.
Restaurant Hours:
Daily: 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Sundays: 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Bar Hours:
Daily: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m.
Tamarack Bowling Lanes
Open bowling every Friday and Saturday: 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Karaoke!
Friday and Saturday: 9:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.
406 Main Street, Kamiah, ID
Call: 208-935-2211
