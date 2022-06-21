Three Mile 2022 photo
Contributed photos

Three Mile is a brewery located in the heart of downtown Grangeville, Idaho.

Come enjoy great food and beer! Cheers! Handcrafted beer and café-style food.

Owners: Silas Whitley and Jodi Kaschmitter

Open: Thursday 5 p.m. - 9 p.m., Friday 11 a.m. - 9 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Closed: Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

123 W Main St., Grangeville, Idaho 83530

