Three Mile is a brewery located in the heart of downtown Grangeville, Idaho.
Come enjoy great food and beer! Cheers! Handcrafted beer and café-style food.
Owners: Silas Whitley and Jodi Kaschmitter
Open: Thursday 5 p.m. - 9 p.m., Friday 11 a.m. - 9 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Closed: Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
123 W Main St., Grangeville, Idaho 83530
