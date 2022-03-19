New veterinary clinic in Grangeville, off Highway 95, 400 feet north of the mammoth.
Opened 2020, Tolo Veterinary Clinic values nurturing the strong relationship between pet and person while educating and assisting in all aspects of pet care. Dr. Wolfrum has been serving local Idaho residents for 21 years. Small animal and exotic services offered include daily urgent care appointments, exams, wellness care, nutrition, diagnostic in house bloodwork and urinalysis, digital whole animal x-ray, digital oral x-ray, ultrasound, dentistry, oral surgery, soft tissue surgery, basic surgery, vaccinations, reproduction options, telemedicine, euthanasia in clinic/home and cremation/burial options.
Equine services focus on wellness care, minor illnesses, nutrition, wound care, dentistry, massage and chiropractic referrals. Small ruminant care includes illness treatment, wellness care, herd health, hoof health and nutrition.
Opened Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; closed noon-1 p.m.
Call: 208-494-6262
