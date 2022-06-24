Truck and Auto Paint Shoppe 2022 photo

Travis Riggle and Jack Duman (owner).

 Contributed photo

Truck and Auto Paint Shoppe is located at 875 Foster in Cottonwood.

Truck and Auto Paint Shoppe does light collision repair and specializes in semi-truck repair and painting. They also do sandblasting. No job is too big or small! Thank you to our customers for their continued support! Come in anytime for a free estimate.

Open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Contact us at 208-962-7043

