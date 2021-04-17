Truck and Auto Paint Shoppe is located at 875 Foster in Cottonwood.
Offering light collision repair and specializes in semi-truck repair and painting. They also do sandblasting.
No job is too big or small! Thank you to our customers for their continued support!
Come in anytime for a free estimate. Open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Contact us at 208-962-7043
