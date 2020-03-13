Truck and Autor Paint Shoppe

Travis Riggle, Conrad Duman, Felicia the dog, and Jack Duman (owner).

Services include:

  • Light collision 
  • Semi-truck repairs and painting
  • Sandblasting

No job is too big or too small! 

Thank you to our customers for their continued support!

Come in anytime for a free estimate. 

875 Foster Ave, Cottonwood, ID

Open: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. 

Call: 208-962-7043 or 208-983-6179

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.