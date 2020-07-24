True Log Homes of a family owned and operated business in its second generation, based in Grangeville. We have been offering quality, custom log home and timber packages since 1975.
Our focus has always been customer satisfaction and offering the best handcrafted homes at competing prices. We specialize in traditional Swedish cope, clinked, timber frame and dovetail style homes in a wide range of wood species.
We also specialize in handcrafted log railing, stairs and other rustic log and timber accents either for new construction, or for your existing home of cabin. If you are thinking about a log home, consider making it a True Log Home!
61 Eimers Lane, Grangeville, ID 83530
Call: 1-360-319-1067
Email: maushaks@gmail.com
Find us online: Truelog.com
