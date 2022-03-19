True Log Homes is a family-owned and operated business in its second generation, based in Grangeville. We have been offering quality, custom log home and timber packages since 1975. Our focus has always been customer satisfaction and offering the best handcrafted homes at competitive prices.

We specialize in traditional Swedish cope, chinked, timber frame and dovetail style homes in a wide range of wood species. We also specialize in handcrafted log railing, stairs and other rustic log and timber accents either for new construction, or for your existing home or cabin. If you are thinking about a log home, consider making it a True Log Home!

Owned by Jesse and Michelle Maushak.

61 Eimers Lane, Grangeville, ID 83530

Call: 1-360-319-1067

Truelog.com or maushak@gmail.com

