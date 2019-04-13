Paul and Lisa Turner have owned and operated Turner's, Inc. since 1994. Turner's offers:
- Gravel sales
- Excavation
- Road Building
- Rock crushing
- Site development
- Hauling
- Fabricating
- Fire reduction-mulching
Partly cloudy early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain this afternoon. High 54F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low around 35F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Updated: April 13, 2019 @ 10:07 am
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.