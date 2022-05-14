Two Rivers Dentistry 2022 photo

(L-R): Dr. Shane Newton, DMD, Sharon Ferwerda, Receptionist, Annie Bostrom, Assistant, Jillian Hausladen, Assistant, Briana Kaschmitter, Hygienist, Dr. Benjamin Waites, DMD.

 Contributed photo

Call for complimentary consultation at 208-983-1651.

Visit us on Facebook at: www.grangevilledentist.com

120 North A St., Grangeville

Dr. Shane Newton, DMD and Dr. Benjamin Waites, DMD

Preferred Dental Providers for: Blue Cross, Delta Dental, Met Life, Aetna, Regence Blue Shield.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments