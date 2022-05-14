Uhlenkott Pump Service

Whether it is commercial or residential, new well site or existing give us a call today!

208-983-6366 or 208-962-327

We specialize in:

  • Water pump installations and repairs
  • Water filtration systems
  • Water storage systems
  • Excavation and fault locating
  • Well production
  • Lab testing

We are a family owned and operated business providing professional and reliable quality services to the Camas Prairie and surrounding areas.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments