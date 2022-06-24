Walco 2022 photo
Contributed photo

Walco is a local, family owned company who has been servicing the Central Idaho area for over 60 years. We provide all your waste disposal needs from rolloffs for big cleanup jobs, small dumpsters for businesses, and weekly residential services. With an experienced staff, we strive to provide the best waste management service for you, the people!

Walco Main office

1206 South Hall St

Grangeville, ID 83530

208-983-1550

Walco Transfer Station

891 Mt. Idaho Grade Rd.

Grangeville, ID 83530

208-983-0054

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments