Grangeville branch:
162 Main St, Grangeville, ID 83530
Call: 208-983-0101
Orofino branch:
210 Michigan Ave, Orofino, ID 83544
Call: 208-476-5542
Kamiah branch:
320 Idaho St., Kamiah, ID 83536
Call: 208-935-2021
