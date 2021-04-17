White Horse Business Center at 60 Frontage Road in Grangeville offers office space and self-storage facilities. White Horse’s office tenants include Lincare Respiratory Supplies And Durable Medical Equipment, La Vita e’ Bella Hair Salon, and Ken’s Heating & Air Conditioning. Self-storage sizes range from 5 x 10 to 12 x 42 with12 x 38 storage for recreational vehicles. White Horse is managed by Janis Lance with help from her sidekick Gordy.
For office space for your business or a place to store your personal items call Janis 208-983-1255. Office hours are by appointment.
