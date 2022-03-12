Wildside Steakhouse and Saloon photo

140 River St. White Bird, ID 83554

Offering:

  • Prime Rib
  • Steaks
  • Burgers
  • BBQ Pork Ribs
  • Salad
  • And More

Prime Rib Every Friday and Saturday.

Dine In / Carry Out. Family Friendly.

208-839-2626

Find on Facebook at @Wildsidesteakhouse.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments