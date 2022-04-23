Wimer Corporation 2022 photo

Wimer Corporation employees: Marv Wimer (owner), Jacob Wimer, Joel Wimer, William Wimer, Isaiah Williams, Lane Remacle, Aiden Martinez and Chaelena Stubbers.

 Contributed photos

Building quality construction from the ground up.

Call Marv Wimer at 208-507-1758 or Jacob at 208-507-0804

1907 Lewiston St., Cottonwood, ID

