I provide quick, reliable and friendly windshield chip repair service for the Camas Prairie and surrounding areas. I am honored to be a "Preferred Provider" with every insurance company in the area, making me an easy choice to get your job done quickly and efficiently. If you have glass coverage, most insurance companies will waive the deductible for a chip repair, costing you ZERO for a chip repair.
The process to schedule your appointment in quick and easy. Call me first to schedule your appointment, then call your insurance company and let them know you have already scheduled an appointment with me. The insurance company will send me the paperwork and I take care of the rest for you.
My hours are flexible and I can often do your repair the same day, or schedule a time that is convenient for you. I can even do the repairs (weather permitting, of course) in a parking lot while you are at an appointment, working, or grocery shopping. I can even pick up your vehicle, take it to my shop, fix the windshield, and return the car to you. Give me a call as soon as you get your chip so we can fix it before it cracks out. If I'm busy or driving, I will be unable to answer the phone so please leave me a message. I will get back to you very quickly and we'll schedule an appointment.
