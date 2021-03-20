Offering:
- Quilting Fabrics
- Notions
- Long Arm Quilting Services
- Classes Available - In Store & Virtual
- Quilt Retreats
- Certified Kimberbell Shop
Open: Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sat. 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Facebook live sales weekly, on Tuesdays at 5 p.m.
Coffee with Christina and Kaylee every Friday at 8 a.m. on Facebook Live.
Online at: yourbestfriendsquiltshop@gmail.com or www.yourbestfriendsquiltshop.com.
Find on Facebook and Instagram.
