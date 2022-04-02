YWCA 2022 photo

YWCA has been in Grangeville since 2005 and offers free, confidential services for victims/survivors of physical and emotional abuse, and the friends and family who care about them. Kristy Beckstead and Joan Renshaw are the areas local advocates and available to provide support, safety planning, information and referral, court support, and assist with other community resources. The YWCA is also available for education and prevention workshops for groups and organizations wanting to learn more about how to recognize abuse and how to help.

Women's support groups held weekly at both offices.

800-669-3176 24-hour helpline

www.ywcaidaho.org

Grangeville Office:

221 W Main St. #21

208-983-0888

Advocate: Kristi Beckstead

Kamiah Office:

603 6th St.

208-935-0044

Advocate: Joan Renshaw

