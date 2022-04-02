YWCA has been in Grangeville since 2005 and offers free, confidential services for victims/survivors of physical and emotional abuse, and the friends and family who care about them. Kristy Beckstead and Joan Renshaw are the areas local advocates and available to provide support, safety planning, information and referral, court support, and assist with other community resources. The YWCA is also available for education and prevention workshops for groups and organizations wanting to learn more about how to recognize abuse and how to help.
Women's support groups held weekly at both offices.
800-669-3176 24-hour helpline
Grangeville Office:
221 W Main St. #21
208-983-0888
Advocate: Kristi Beckstead
Kamiah Office:
603 6th St.
208-935-0044
Advocate: Joan Renshaw
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.