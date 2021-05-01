Massage therapy.
Kathy Palmer, Licensed Massage Therapist.
Benefits of regular massage: Reduces chronic pain, calms the nervous system, increases blood and lymph circulation, reduces mental stress and improves productivity.
Types of Massage Practiced:
- Swedish
- Deep Tissue
- Sports
- Prenatal
- Chair
- Foot Massage (for diabetic neuropathy)
- Reflexology
- Manual Lymphatic Drainage
- Aromatherapy
- Medical Massage
208-351-3656
1005 Hwy 13, The Gym, Grangeville, ID
