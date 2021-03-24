If you receive a Benefit Verification letter, sometimes called a “budget letter,” a “benefits letter,” a “proof of income letter,” or a “proof of award letter,” Social Security has good news. A new standardized Benefit Verification letter is now available when you need proof of Social Security benefits, Supplemental Security Income, or Medicare.
In addition to name, date of birth, and the benefits received, the new Benefit Verification letter includes other identifiers to prevent misuse and fraud. This is an added benefit to you as proof of income for loans, housing assistance, mortgage, and other verification purposes.
The same standardized letter is also available for those who need proof they do not receive benefits, or proof that benefits are pending. Request this letter by calling 1-866-3312203 or logging on to www.ssa.gov/ myaccount.
