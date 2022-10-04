Grangeville Gospel Tabernacle is located at 613 N. State Street. Pastor Jon Sommers can be reached at 512-673-8069 or jon@grangvillegt.com

Sunday services are at 10 and 11 a.m. and Wednesday prayer meetings are at 6 p.m.

Upcoming events include:

∙Men’s breakfast and Bible study each Tuesday morning starting Oct. 18, at the church, 6:30-7:45 a.m. RSVP to Jon.

∙Nacho Average Youth Movie Night Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the church, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

∙Trunk-or-Treat at the church, Monday, Oct. 31, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Join for hot dogs, candy and fun.

