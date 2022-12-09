Do you want to help give your Christmas gifts that special, personal touch? Handmade tags can help you do just that.
You will need:
∙Tags (I purchased these in bulk online, but I also used a punch and cut many of my own out of heavy brown and white craft paper).
∙String (jute, craft string, yarn, etc.)
∙A “to-from” stamp and ink or simply a fine-point black Sharpie to write “to” and “from.”
∙Embellishments such as buttons, ribbon, construction, craft or scrapbook paper, string, stickers, thread and needle.
∙School glue, craft glue, hot glue gun; scissors.
Create your tags by sewing or gluing buttons on your tags (I made snowmen and wreaths, as pictured), as well as Christmas-themed stickers. Some of the tags I made also serve as tiny, removable ornaments (I stacked green buttons to make a Christmas tree, with a yellow star button on top, and also made mini wreaths using the crafting tri beads).
Note these are not perfect, cookie-cutter specimens: these are true, one-of-a-kind, each-one-is-unique accessories.
Note that many of my supplies came from area thrift and gift stores.
Get creative and see what personalized tags you can come up with using recycled Christmas cards, boxes, newspaper, magazines and more.
