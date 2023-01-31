GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville Chamber of Commerce President Terri Schmitz (White Bird Summit Ranch) invites all those interested to the Pizza Factory Thursday, Feb. 16, 6 p.m., for the regular quarterly chamber meeting. Pizza and salad bar will be the evening’s dinner.

Speakers will be from Syringa Hospital and Clinics. Surgeon Dr. Smith, along with Dr. Matthews, will speak about new services of Gastric Sleeve Surgery.

RSVP to Chamber@grangevilleidaho.com. Anyone who is a chamber member or who is interested in becoming a chamber member or is interested in the program is invited to attend.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments