GRANGEVILLE — In other chamber news Sept. 22, director Dana Greig announced she is stepping down after just more than a year at the helm of the chamber. A new director will be hired soon.
Members present expressed a desire to see more area businesses represented and wondered if a personal face-to-face invitation would help facilitate this.
Notes of encouragement were written to be delivered to Sue Kutner, wife of former chamber director Jeff Kutner, who recently died.
Idaho County Clerk Kathy Ackerman presented brief information on Operation Green Light, a collaborative initiative of the National Association of Counties (NACo) to support military veterans. This event is focused around Veterans Day (Nov. 11); however, participants will be encouraged to place a green bulb somewhere at the exterior of their home or business building to shine year-round.
Learn more about the Grangeville Chamber of Commerce at: https://www.grangevilleidaho.com/. Call 208-983-0460.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.