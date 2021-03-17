A current project the Grangeville Chamber of Commerce is currently writing grants for is the purchase and installation of an electric car charging station.
“It would be ideal to place this in central downtown Grangeville so users could leave their vehicle to charge for a couple of hours while exploring downtown,” explained new chamber director Dana Greig.
For details on this project, to brainstorm for additional projects and events, to become a chamber member or volunteer for the visitor center, or inquire about chamber meetings, leave a message at 208-983-0460.
