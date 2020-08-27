GRANGEVILLE – Grangeville Community Foundation (GCF) is a tax exempt, nonprofit organization created by the people of Grangeville for Grangeville with the vision to create a vibrant and heathy community. GCF, in partnership with the Idaho Community Foundation, grows donations from Grangeville supporters in a permanent fund invested to generate income. Since its creation in 2011, GCF’s endowment fund has grown to more than $250,000.
Each year, a small percentage of the fund’s earnings are distributed locally through a controlled grants program. Since GCF’s first grant cycle in 2013, they have distributed approximately $50,000 to benefit community projects.
The current grant cycle closes Sept. 30. For details, e-mail grangevillecommunityfoundation@gmail.com or contact GCF board members, Jane Spencer, 208 507-0592 or Mary Jahn, 208-983-5962.
