Grangeville Community Foundation (GCF) is a local nonprofit organization created by the people of Grangeville for the people of Grangeville. It is celebrating its ninth year of steady growth. GCF’s mission is to create a healthy and vibrant community for ourselves and for future generations. Since 2013, GCF has awarded more than $100,000 to benefit community programs and projects.
For information about GCF, visit idahocf.org/gcf or e-mail grangevillecommunityfoundation@gmail.com.
