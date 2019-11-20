Stanley Modrell opened the Nov. 11th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Gary Crea read the prayer. Gary Crea was also the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 34 meals served at the site. Guests today were Pietro and Margaret DeSantis. Pinochle winners were Lazelle Hauger, 1st-4,890, and Mary Purdy, 2nd-4,370.
Stanley Modrell opened the Nov. 13th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Barbara Henderson read the prayer. Lyman Gilmore was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 56 meals served at the site with 33 hot meals delivered. Today’s guest was birthday girl, Wanda Pilant. Pinochle winners were Barbara Henderson, 1st-6,350 and John Purdy, 2nd-4,020.
Stanley Modrell opened the Nov. 15th meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and Patsy Myers read the prayer. Chery Choate was the winner of the free dinner drawing. There were 87 meals served at the site with 28 hot meals and 44 frozen meals delivered. Today’s guests were Old Time Fiddler’s, Medical & AMS Enrollment, Flu Shots, Syringa Hospital, Sue and Randy Myers. Pinochle winners were Mary Purdy, 1st-3,890 and E.G. Akins, 2nd-2,700. Thanksgiving Dinner will be Friday, Nov. 22nd, Everybody is welcome with a donation!
Menu for Nov. 22nd
Thanksgiving Dinner
Roasted Turkey/Stuffing, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Sweet Potatoes, Mixed Vegetables, Cranberry Sauce, Fruit Pies, WW Roll
Menu for Nov. 25th
Pork Chop, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Broccoli, Peaches, Dinner Roll
No Meals for Nov. 27th and Nov. 29th
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.