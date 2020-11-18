• Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF): $300 to purchase a pop-up canopy with ARF logo.
• Camas Prairie Food Bank: $8,000 for installation of a freezer and walk-in cooler.
• Grangeville Elementary Middle School (GEMS) K-3 Computer Lab: $950.82 to purchase three Lenovo Chromebooks with keyboards.
• GEMS K-5 Music Program: $699.60 to purchase a bass xylophone.
• GEMS Life Skills Class: $800 to purchase greenhouse supplies and kitchen items.
• GEMS Middle School Band: $669.22 to purchase Method Books.
• GEMS Sensory Path Project: $504.97 to purchase three Sensory Pathways.
• Grangeville Farmers’ Market: $400 to purchase supplies for Grub Club.
• Grangeville Centennial Library: $1,000 to purchase STEM activities material for summer reading program.
• Grangeville Fire Department: $859 to purchase a carbon monoxide detector.
• Grangeville Youth Soccer: $650 to purchase 6 pop-up soccer goals, 40 balls, and two storage shelves.
• The Kids Klub: $500 to help cover the costs of bringing the Missoula Children’s Theater to Grangeville.
• Senior Citizens Dollar-A-Month Club: $1,000 to purchase three new wheelchairs and repair two existing chairs.
• Snowhaven Ski Patrol: $4,000 toward purchase of a snowmobile.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.