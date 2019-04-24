A collection of reproductions of renowned paintings has been developed as an educational project of the Friends of the Nezperce Library. The eclectic display of styles includes art from the Renaissance of Leonardo da Vinci; the realism of Norman Rockwell; the pop art of Andy Warhol; the impressionism of Vincent van Gogh; the surrealism of Salvador Dali, and more.
The 40 pieces are mainly displayed on the northwest wall of the library and feature nearly 20 artists spanning time periods from the early 1500s, when da Vinci painted the Mona Lisa, to modern times with Robert Duncan and Bev Doolittle who are still painting today.
April 25, Lewis County Herald
