GRANGEVILLE — Upcoming Grub Club programs at the Grangeville Farmers’ Market as follows:

∙June 26: Bug Hotels; July 10: Sun Catchers; July 17: Name the Herb; July 24: Grow Grass Heads; July 31: Bee Watering Station; Aug. 7: Nature Painting; Aug. 14: Guess the Veggie; Aug. 21: Kids Yoga; and Aug. 28: Bird Cookies.

The Grangeville Farmers’ Market is held each Saturday at Pioneer Park, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Check the Grangeville Farmers’ Market Facebook page for details.

