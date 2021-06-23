GRANGEVILLE — Upcoming Grub Club programs at the Grangeville Farmers’ Market as follows:
∙June 26: Bug Hotels; July 10: Sun Catchers; July 17: Name the Herb; July 24: Grow Grass Heads; July 31: Bee Watering Station; Aug. 7: Nature Painting; Aug. 14: Guess the Veggie; Aug. 21: Kids Yoga; and Aug. 28: Bird Cookies.
The Grangeville Farmers’ Market is held each Saturday at Pioneer Park, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Check the Grangeville Farmers’ Market Facebook page for details.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.