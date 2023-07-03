Contact the kennel through e-mail, happytailsresort4@gmail.com, or by calling 208-451-6829.
Most Popular
Articles
- Border Days kicks off this weekend with Elks Burger Night, Rodeo; John Urbahn to lead celebration as grand marshal
- Lions look to sell child development building; Camas Prairie Preschool will seek new home
- Bandshell proposed for Lions Park
- George Michael Smith, Sr., 78
- Idaho County District Court
- Idaho County Commissioners: Field trip to Milner Trail; improvements continue for Pittsburg Landing
- Lewiston man arrested for hauling meth through Kooskia
- Julie Ann Hershey, 70
- John Frank Rotter, 97
- More than 200 pros to hit Border Days Rodeos July 1-3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.