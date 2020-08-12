According to a new report by the analysts at SatelliteInternet.com, Idaho is in the top five states in the U.S. for per capita Bigfoot sightings.
States with the most sightings are Washington, Oregon, West Virginia, Idaho and Montana. States with the fewest sightings are Nevada, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Delaware.
Using data reports from the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization (BFRO), the analysis compared the number of Bigfoot sightings against U.S. Census state population data to find the number of sightings per 100,000 people.
According to BFRO, there have been two sightings in Idaho County, and three each in Clearwater and Adams counties. The most sightings have been 18 in Bonner County, with Valley County next with 13.
In Washington, there have been 80 sightings in Pierce County, and in Oregon, 27 in Clackamas County, as the highest in those states.
If you have ever had a bigfoot experience, BFRO is the site where you can tell your story.
Review data in the full report at: https://www.satelliteinternet.com/resources/states-with-the-most-bigfoot-sightings/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.