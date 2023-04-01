WHITE BIRD — “It’s said if you find a job you love, you never work a day in your life. I do believe it’s true, or at least it was for me. The past 34 years went by in a blink,” Susie Heckman said.
In late 2022, Heckman retired as Idaho County 4-H program director.
Heckman said she will miss her 4-H family.
“I have worked with so many wonderful 4-H families and volunteers through the years. It has been a privilege to be a part of their lives, and I value those friendships,” Heckman said. “I will also miss my coworkers. Jim Church and Jill Bruegeman were the best! I have been very fortunate to have had the opportunity to work with them.”
Heckman said she feels the 4-H program is important because of the life skills taught through the project work.
“The researched-based projects — animal husbandry, horsemanship, science, engineering, technology — are educational and change through the years, but the life-skill education remains unchanged,” she stated. “The skills of record keeping, public speaking, leadership, responsibility, and community service are truly invaluable.”
Heckman said she is proud of the Idaho County 4-H Ambassadors program, now in its 25th year.
“This leadership development program for high school-aged 4-H members allows for 10 Ambassadors to be selected each year, and I enjoyed working with them throughout the 4-H year planning and carrying out 4-H activities. Some of my first Ambassadors are now 4-H volunteer leaders, and it was fun to work with them again in a new way,” Heckman stated.
She also mentioned the Idaho County 4-H Citizenship Washington Focus, a program providing an opportunity for 4-H members to travel to Washington, D.C., and attend the National 4-H Conference. The first group began in 2010 with a three-year commitment to attend monthly meetings learning about local, state and federal government and to work as a group raising money to fund all the expenses for the 18-day trip.
“I’m sure most everyone in Idaho County has eaten a 4-H enchilada or voted for someone to kiss the grand champion pig at the fair,” Heckman said. This program ran from 2010 - 2021.
She also said the Idaho County 4-H Snack Bar has been a success she is proud of.
“When the Idaho County Extension Homemakers made the decision to disband, they approached me about letting the 4-H Program take over their snack bar. We began running the 4-H Snack Bar in 2008 with Bertie Forsmann at the helm and it has been a huge success,” she explained. “All the 4-H clubs step up every year to add a work shift to their already busy fair week schedule. Because of their hard work, we are able to pay each 4-H club for their shift in the snack bar and offer all of our Idaho County 4-H activities free of charge to our members. We still serve homemade pies at the snack bar, proudly carrying on the Extension Homemakers tradition.”
Heckman has some plans for her “retirement” that include working for her father-in-law.
“I’m excited to be working for Heckman Cattle Company and with my new boss, Don Heckman,” she said. “I’ll be helping in the ranch office. So far, I’ve learned that I have a lot to learn, but I couldn’t ask for a more knowledgeable person to teach me!”
