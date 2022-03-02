To help victims in the Feb. 23 Cottonwood house fire, a Venmo is set up: @Taylor-heitman19

Needs are for 5Ttoddler boys clothing, shoe size 12; medium women’s clothing, women’s shoe size 8-8.5.

