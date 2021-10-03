• Farming share of GDP: 4.28 percent

• Farming share of total employment: 3.93 percent

• Total farming GDP: $3,583,400,000

• Total farming employment: 42,154

For reference, here are the statistics for the entire United States:

• Farming share of GDP: 0.63 percent

• Farming share of total employment: 1.28 percent

• Total farming GDP: $136,080,000,000

• Total farming employment: 2,601,000

