Do you love to tuck away facts your friends and family might consider useless bits of information? Well, it’s time to give those naysayers the facts: According to Mike Donehue, a lecturer in education at Deakin University in Australia, “fact recognition is good for our brains because it engages with the frontal cortex to keep the mind sharp.”
Studies show that playing trivia and memorizing facts also help us think clearly under pressure, improves overall mental health, can help build teamwork in certain situations, makes us more interesting conversationalists, can offer opportunities for socialization, helps us to focus, and — most importantly to me — brings pleasure.
Here are a few facts you may not have known and, after reading, you can flash your knowledge to your friends and family members:
∙Each year at 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve, the 1958 animated special “Donald Duck and His Friends Wish You a Merry Christmas,” is screened on Sweden’s main channel. Swedes are so compelled by the cartoon that in a recent year during the program, cell data usage fell 28% and calls to emergency services dropped 16%.
∙The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission estimates there are approximately 15,000 decoration-related emergency room visits each holiday season. Clark Griswold isn’t the only one who had trouble with trimming the house and trees.
∙An ABC News story reported the average American consumes 7,000 calories on Christmas Day, three times above the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s recommended daily intake. Most of the damage comes from large meals, desserts and continual nibbling all day long.
∙The Galleria Mall in Dallas, Texas, houses the largest indoor Christmas tree in the U.S. at 95-foot tall. The tree first debuted in 1984, and is topped with a 100-pound, 10-foot tall LED star. The tree takes 50 people 48 hours to decorate and includes 450,000 lights. While we are on the tree subject, did you know in 2019 it cost $163,984 to plant the new National Christmas Tree? It was a 30-foot Colorado Blue Spruce, and the previous tree was damaged when a man climbed it and police had to intervene.
∙Each year since the 1970s, many Japanese people have celebrated Christmas Day with a bucket of chicken from Kentucky Fried Chicken. According to the BBC, a local-to-Japan KFC restaurant owner dreamed up the idea to celebrate Christmas with KFC in 1974, and the idea took hold in a big way.
∙North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) started Santa Tracker in December 1955 by accident, according to NBC News. A department store either had a typo in their ad misdirecting children to call NORAD, or the phone number was simply misdialed. The organization has assigned a person to answer calls every Christmas since.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.