1-1/2 cups sugar
1-1/2 sticks butter, softened
3 eggs
1-1/2 cups pumpkin
1-1/2 teaspoons vanilla
½ cup evaporated milk
¼ cup water
3 cups all-purpose flour
3-1/2 teaspoons baking powder
1-1/2 teaspoons cinnamon
¾ teaspoon nutmeg
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon cloves
Maple Frosting
1-1/2 8-ounce packages of softened cream cheese
1/3 cup soft butter
3-1/2 cups powdered sugar
1 tablespoon maple flavoring
Chopped nuts as needed
Preheat over to 325 degrees. Mix sugar, butter. Add eggs and cream well. Add spices and vanilla and add sifted dry ingredients with pumpkin and milk. Pour batter on a prepared sheet pan or dripper pan. Bake 35-40 minutes, until toothpick removed is clean. Cool. Mix frosting ingredients and frost cake. Add nuts if desired (or add chopped nuts to top of frosting). Store in a cool place, covered with plastic wrap loosely.
∙
White Cake
Found in a special edition of the Kooskia Mountaineer, Dec. 17, 1914, compiled and published by the Kooskia Women’s Presbyterian Club. From a Mrs. Edwards. Found by Jean Carroll.
Sugar, 2 cups
Butter, ½ cup
Flour, 3 cups
Baking powder, 2 teaspoons
Vanilla, 1 teaspoon
Eggs, 8
Milk, 1 cup
Cream sugar and butter, add a little flour (to which has been added the baking powder). Add a little milk, then flour until flour is all in; beat eggs and vanilla last (that’s all!)
