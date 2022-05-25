How did Idaho County locals do in their hometowns?
Dist. 7 Senate: Cindy Carlson of Riggins received 56.8% (557 votes) of the Grangeville 1-5 precincts total vote, followed by 38% (373 votes) for Carl Crabtree of Grangeville. For the Riggins and Pollock precincts, Carlson received 72% (263) and Crabtree 22% (81).
Dist. 7A House: Breaking out the Cottonwood 1-2 and Ferdinand precinct data, Mike Kingsley of Lewiston pulled more votes: 230 (56%) than Cottonwood’s Lynn Guyer with 181 (44%).
