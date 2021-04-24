1. Use a comb to hold a nail in place: You know how that darn nail keeps slipping out of your grip when you’re trying to hang a picture? Simply place the nail in the teeth of a comb to hold it in place while you drive the nail in.
2. Turn an empty milk jug into a watering can: Need an extra watering can, but don’t want to pay for a new one this late in the season? Save a gallon milk (or other beverage) jug and be sure to keep the lid. Wash thoroughly. Poke/drill holes in the cap and use as a waterer.
3. Dropping those extra nails? Glue a small magnet to the bottom of your hammer to keep a few extra nails handy.
4. Stripped screw? Use a rubber band between the screw and the screwdriver tip to screw in the screw.
5. No place to story those plastic grocery store bags that you want to recycle for home use? Try an empty Kleenex box.
6. It’s almost snow shoveling season and you can keep your snow shovel clear of heavy snow and ice by spraying it with cooking spray. It will slide off easily and quickly now!
7. Want your drink cool, but don’t want it watered down with ice cubes? Try frozen grapes for a chilly effect as well as a tasty treat.
8. Need your cell phone to stay in place for handsfree viewing while driving? Place a rubber band through your vent and then around your phone. It will stay in place until you decide on a more permanent fix!
9. Coffee filters are great for a variety of uses. Place them in between plates to avoid scratches. Use them in the bottom of planters to prevent dirt from falling out. Cover food for the microwave to avoid splatters.
10. Cookie sheets looking dark and gummy? Mix together peroxide and baking soda for a good scrub. Your pans will come out looking shiny and new.
