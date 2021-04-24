Let’s face it, we’re all glad 2020 is behind us. It was a crazy year with a worldwide pandemic at its center. The vote on this year is still out. It seems to be a lot better, but our world is still topsy turvy in many ways.
Even with 2020 throwing a lot of curves, including my entire immediate family getting COVID-19, I have learned a lot of lessons during the pandemic. Some simple, some more profound, but all leaving me a wiser person in the long run.
Here are eight things I learned during the pandemic and quarantine:
1. Truth be told, I have never before washed my hands as long as I was supposed to be washing them to get the germs off! When I started singing the ABC song or Mary Had a Little Lamb through twice quickly, I was scrubbing about 20 seconds and rinsing about 10. Thirty seconds doesn’t sound like a long time … until you’re washing your hands.
2. We should probably always wear asks in the doctor’s office/clinic/hospital settings. Face it, there’s a lot of “ick” you can pick up in those places because, go figure, there are sick people. It makes sense for everyone to be masked and keep our spit and snot to ourselves. I think we’ve seen this year already how this helps deter the spread of the flu.
3. My dogs have grown dependent upon me (and I upon them!) during our work-at-home and quarantine time. When I go into the office now, or out on interviews or photo assignments, it produces a little anxiety on all our parts. I love them, and they have provided endless hours of company, comfort and entertainment.
4. I can do with less, if I have to. Not being able to run to the grocery store or Lewiston every time the mood struck was OK. We had enough food in our cupboards and freezers, and we could make do with what we had, even if it wasn’t always exactly what we wanted.
5. It’s good to be prepared. It’s important to have an extra package of toilet paper, some water, your prescriptions filled, wood for the stove, a little money in your savings and all those other things we sometimes take for granted we will have more time to take care of.
6. Although I enjoyed some of the solitude and home time, I have also learned there is nothing like in-person interaction. I am thankful my bubble not only included my husband and daughters, but also my neighbors. When Callie and Chloe Weisz jumped out of their car and hugged me on Mother’s Day, and rang our doorbell and gave me flowers on Valentine’s Day – well, those were bright moments.
7. Technology is amazing. And not quite so scary. From Zoom meetings to Facetime, and everything in-between, it’s good to be able to stay connected when we seem to be standing still in a precarious moment in time.
8. There are more activities to do than shopping (which is something I quite like). There are books to read, movies to watch, phone calls to make and letters to write. There are places to explore, drives to take, walks and hikes to make and new dessert recipes to bake. There are scrapbooks to complete, journaling to catch up on, photographs to catalog and attics to clean. The list goes on and on. I was forced to find some alternate hobbies and activities, and even saved some money in the process.
- Lorie Palmer has worked at the Free Press since 1995. She and her husband have three grown daughters and two spoiled chiweenies.
