Speaking of hummingbird moths, how do we attract hummingbirds to our home gardens?
According to Bird Watchers Digest, there are a variety of ways:
- Add feeders. One “bully” bird – usually a male – may be hogging the feeder and keeping other birds away. And remember, don’t use food coloring. Three parts water and one-part sugar will do nicely.
- Don’t remove spider webs. Hummingbirds use spiderwebs as an ingredient in their nests.
- Add a mister to your yard where the birds can bathe.
- Make some snag perches for your little friends. With flapping those wings at 80 beats per minute, they need a break now and again.
- Tie and orange ribbon around the old oak tree. Or whatever tree is in your yard. This can lure the birds to your yard.
- Deadhead your flowers to enhance blooming.
- Add new native plant species to your garden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.