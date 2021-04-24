My favorite recipe book is a photo album type of three-ring binder I have filled with scraps of paper with hurriedly written down ingredients, pages ripped from magazines, printouts from my computer, and typed, as well as handwritten, recipe cards from family and friends of days gone by.
There are handwritten instructions from my mom on zucchini relish, one of my favorites, with scribbles and cross-outs, revisions and notes. Finding these types of communication mean more since my mom died in 2017. Seeing her handwriting makes me smile.
There are recipes from both my grandmothers, including Grandma Loretta’s Wacki Cake (a family staple) and Grandma Faye’s Butter Brittle. In addition, there’s the sacred No-Bake Cookie recipe from Alma Kellom, our pastor’s wife when I was a child, and family friend Edie Toney’s Never Fail Brownies. To this day, I compare every other no-bake and brownie to these two homemade versions (none measure up). There’s Grandad Palmer’s rolls and Mom’s Cashew Chicken, as well as so many other recipes from family and friends throughout my lifetime. It’s kind of like a food journal or scrapbook of sorts, packed with sweet and savory memories.
I like to use the old and also find ways to make them more modern or change them up a bit while still keeping their integrity.
To pick a favorite recipe is nearly impossible, but one I use often is a banana bread recipe that is a hybrid of recipes from my Grandad Palmer, my mom, a Grangeville friend and great cook, Kathleen Vopat, and me.
For me, using the oldest, darkest bananas makes the most moist and tasty bread. My husband cracks the walnuts that we gather ourselves each fall, and the bread is a family favorite. Another secret to this banana bread’s goodness? I don’t measure accurately in this recipe, the butter is always melted and I am not a stickler for putting in ingredients in a certain order. However, I do always put the flour in at the end, with the very last ingredient being the nuts.
I recently learned that my oldest brother, Dave, Jr., who lives in Northwest Washington, thinks he makes the best banana bread ever. Someday, we will have to have a cookoff and see!
Best Ever Banana Bread
Mix together:
·1 cup melted butter
·1-1/2 cups white, granulated sugar
·2 eggs
·4 ripe, mashed bananas
·1 teaspoon baking soda
·2 teaspoons vanilla extract
·1/4 teaspoon salt
·1/4 cup milk
·2-1/4 cups flour
·1-2 cups coarsely chopped walnuts
Mix in a stand mixer, with electric mixer or muscle power. Pour into the large greased/sprayed bread pans. Bake at 350 degrees, for 45-55 minutes. Toothpick or knife test for doneness. Slices better when it’s cool, but tastes great when it’s hot (especially with butter!)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.