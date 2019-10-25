Are you looking for some activities this fall and winter?
Here’s a list of just some of the things scheduled for the area:
*Lewis-Clark State College Grangeville Outreach has a variety of enrichments classes including: Keto Adventures: Breakfast, Monday, Oct. 28, 6-8 p.m., with Amy Sickels, $35; Cash Flow Projections and Feasibility Study with Barbara Leachman, Monday, Oct. 28, 9:30 a.m. to noon, $30; Soap Making, Saturday, Nov. 9, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., at the Monastery of St. Gertrude in Cottonwood with Sister Carla Fontes, $59 includes lunch; Tinctures, Tonics and Salves, also at the monastery with Sister Carla and Sister Agnes, Saturday, Nov. 23, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; $45 includes lunch; and Excel – Beginning with Dale Brege, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., $35. All classes are in Grangeville except where noted. To register or for details, contact coordinator Carla Wilkins at 208-983-2164 or e-mail cnwilkins@lcsc.edu.
*Home Grown Quilts in Grangeville has a variety of classes for everyone from kids and beginners to adults and advanced seamstresses and quilters. Each Tuesday is free open sew day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Bring your project and work on it at 207 West Main Street. Upcoming classes and events include the following: Sewcial Friday, Oct. 18, 5 p.m. to midnight and Big Sky Bloom Quilt Class, Nov. 2, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., $10 plus supplies. More classes are added each month. Call 208-983-0254 or e-mail homegrownquilts.yahoo.com to be added to the mailing list.
*Grangeville Centennial Library offers a variety of events throughout the year. Two upcoming events include evening activities happening during Family Reading Week: Thursday, Nov. 14, a family event at Grangeville Elementary Middle School; and Wednesday, Nov. 13, games, prizes, story time, pizza and cake at the library. To keep up-to-date with all GCL events, stop by the library at 215 W North Street; call 208-983-0951; log onto http://grangeville.us/grangeville-centennial-library/; or check the GCL Facebook page.
*Kamiah Community Library offers a variety of events throughout the year. The library is located at 505 Main Street. Call 208-935-0428; log onto http://www.prld.org/kamiah.html. Preschool story time is each Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.; writing group meets the second Tuesday of the month at 4 p.m.; Open Mind Open Books book club meets the first Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m.
*The Bent Hinge in Cottonwood offers a place to let creative expression fly free. Stop by 402 King Street, Cottonwood; call 208-816-6791; find them on Facebook. Sign up for workshops through Facebook or call Serena Lockett to inquire about offerings. Make pallet crafts, signs and much more.
*Visit The Rusty Nail inside Central Idaho Agency in Kamiah. Tina Ulmer is booking events now. 419 Main Street; 208-935-2593. Make DIY craft projects with groups of friends, coworkers, church groups and more. Make rustic signs, mason jar crafts, and much more. Call Tina at 208-935-TINA (8462).
*LeAnne’s Flower Shop and Garden Center in Grangeville: LeAnne is offering a variety of fun, holiday centerpiece workshops including the following: A late October candle arrangement (TBA); Nov. 21 and 22, 5:30 p.m., and Nov. 23, 4 p.m., Thanksgiving centerpieces; Nov. 30, Small Business Saturday, open class (no sign-up needed), come between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., and create a choice of five projects; the five project choice will also be offered in classes (sign up for these) Dec. 5, 5:30 p.m., and Dec. 7, 1 and 4 p.m.; Dec. 19 and 20, 5:30 p.m., and Dec. 21, 2 p.m., holiday centerpieces. All classes/projects cost between $40 and $50 for all materials and class. Call and prepay to ensure a spot, 208-983-1520, or stop by the shop at Truck Route 34.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.