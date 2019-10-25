This is a newer recipe to me that I initially tried and then tweaked to my own likings. It’s a nice fall bread and way to use some of those good, roadside or store-bought apples. And it really does taste like caramel apples! This is a great addition to the fall and winter favorites of banana, zucchini and pumpkin breads.
Caramel Apple Bread
Ingredients:
1 cup unsweetened applesauce (homemade or commercial)
½ cup white granulated sugar
½ cup light brown sugar (packed)
2 eggs at room temperature
¼ cup vegetable oil
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
2 cups flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
½ teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon cinnamon
⅛ teaspoon cloves
½ teaspoon ginger
1 cup apples, peeled, cored, and finely chopped – about one large apple
½ cup toasted, chopped walnuts (optional)
Directions:
Spray a 9- by 5-inch loaf pan with non-stick spray, then set it aside. Preheat the oven to 350°.
Combine the applesauce, sugar, brown sugar, eggs, oil, and vanilla extract in a large bowl. Whisk well to blend.
Add in the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, cloves and ginger. Stir just enough to combine; do not over mix. Fold in the apples.
Transfer the batter into the prepared pan.
Bake on the center oven rack until a toothpick inserted into the center of the bread comes out clean, about 55-65 minutes.
Remove the pan from the oven and put it on a cooling rack for about 15 minutes, then remove the loaf from the pan and place it on the rack to finish cooling.
Caramel topping:
6 tablespoons butter
½ cup brown sugar
3 tablespoons cream or milk
1 ½ cups powdered sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
1/8 teaspoon salt
Melt butter and add brown sugar together and boil for two minutes. Add cream/milk and bring back to boil. Remove from heat. Add powdered sugar, vanilla and salt. Beat until smooth and pour over cooled bread. Let sit one hour, until caramel topping has set. Slice and serve. Store leftovers in an airtight container on the counter, or in the fridge. Freeze bread by wrapping completely in plastic wrap twice, then wrapping with foil. Freeze for up to two months.
