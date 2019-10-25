Many people have Christmas cacti – some passed down from previous generations – and many people have questions about how to take care of these plants throughout the year. As we wander into fall and winter months, here are a few pointers:
According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, unlike many other cacti, Christmas cacti and their relatives don’t live in arid environments. Their natural habit is one of an epiphyte (growing on another plant, but not parasitic) living in tree branches in the rain forests of Brazil. So, they prefer a humid climate, not a dry one, which means it is important to water these cacti more regularly than most succulents – but don’t go crazy.
There are several types of holiday cacti: Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas. They typically bloom closest to the holiday of their name. Christmas cacti have flattened leaves with rounded teeth on the margins of the leaves, as opposed to the Thanksgiving cacti, which have pointed teeth. Easter cacti also have rounded leaves, but their flowers are broader and almost daisy-like, whereas the flowers of the other cacti are tubular.
To confuse matters further, most of the Christmas cacti sold are actually Thanksgiving cacti. If you find your Christmas cactus blooming near Thanksgiving, guess what? That’s right … you probably have a Thanksgiving cactus.
LeAnne Bruegeman, owner of LeAnne’s Flower Shop and Garden Center in Grangeville, has some words of wisdom for Christmas cactus owners.
When can I expect my Christmas Cactus to bloom?
“Typically, Christmas cacti bloom sometime in the winter. It's usually the shorter day lengths that trigger the flowers, so anywhere from November through February you could see blooms. Occasionally, you'll get an extra energetic plant that shoots out some sporadic blooms throughout the year -- if this happens for you, consider yourself to have a green thumb,” Bruegeman encouraged.
If your plant isn't blooming, she advises they all need fertilizer: just an all-purpose if you have that around, or one of the bottles for flowering plants.
Also, being root bound or pot bound can also help keep them blooming.
“They don't need a large amount of root space, so it's best to keep them in a smaller pot with the special cactus potting soil,” she added.
Syringa Thrift Store in Grangeville has a Christmas cactus that often leaves customers wondering if it’s for sale. Alas, it is not.
“We still have our beautiful Christmas cactus; it belongs to the store.” Manager Kristi Brooks said. “It has been there a long time, and it blooms approximately three times a year. Right now it is not blooming, but man, when it does it is just beautiful. Everyone at the store loves it and our customers always look forward to it blooming.”
How long do Christmas cactus tend to live?
“They can live through generations if taken care of properly,” Bruegeman said. “It's often common for someone to have grandmother’s or mother’s plant that has been passed down.”
LeAnne’s also has the plants for sale, typically started in mid-to-late November.
Rose Mangini of Grangeville said her former Christmas cactus did not like change.
She had had the plant since about 1996 when she gave it away not too long ago.
“It bloomed as long as I left it in the same spot and did not overwater it,” Mangini said. “It bloomed around November and continued some years to bloom for months. I have a south sliding door with back covered deck and that was when it grew so big and stayed happy.”
How often and how much should they be watered?
“Since they are in the succulent family, less is more. Watering about once or twice a month is usually enough, depending on how warm the house is and how root bound the plant is,” Bruegeman suggested. “If they are getting a little shot of direct sun -- which they love -- maybe a bit more often. Definitely be sure they are bone dry before watering again. Also, be sure you are adding a small amount of fertilizer each time you water. About 1/4 of the recommended strength on the box or bottle with every watering.”
When or how often do they need to be repotted?
“Very infrequently. I usually tell people when they purchase one, enjoy the flowers on them for the next several weeks to a month. Once those flowers have faded, go ahead and re-pot it into a high-quality cactus potting mix and a pot the same size or just slightly larger than the one it is in now. That should be good for a few years,” Bruegeman said.
