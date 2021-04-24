There are many beliefs and studies on using coffee grounds in the compost or as a mulch in garden beds. Many gardeners believe they are acidic enough to use directly around their blueberry plants. However, studies show that the acid is in the coffee, but no longer in the grounds. Many experts recommend using them for vermicomposting, in small amounts. Others say no. We have found active red wigglers in the grounds in our compost. I had no idea this topic was so controversial. For the clipping today, I am referring to an article from Washington State University, where studies and dates were cited for each bit of the following information.
Use no more than 20 percent coffee grounds, by volume, in a compost pile. As usual, a diversity of inputs will ensure diverse populations of microorganisms.
Be sure to allow coffee grounds to cool before adding them to your compost. Any heat could kill beneficial microbes.
Nitrogen-rich proteins comprise over 10 percent of the content of coffee grounds, making them a green input in the compost, even though they look brown.
Earthworms will use coffee grounds as a food source. By their nature, earthworms will pull coffee grounds deeper into the soil increasing soil aggregation.
As the ground-up coffee degrades, the carbon-nitrogen ratios change as well. Starting out at 25:1, the ratio decreases over time to 10:1. This is ideal for plant and soil nutrition.
Coffee grounds supply nutrients and offer other benefits for plant growth. However, use only composted coffee grounds as a soil amendment. Fresh grounds are more likely to be phytotoxic.
Used as a mulch or amendment, coffee grounds have exhibited many positive effects on soils: moderate soil temperature, increase soil water, bind pesticide residues and heavy toxic metals.
When applying directly as a mulch, use no more than half an inch before covering with a thick layer of arborist wood chips. Thick layers of finely textured coffee grounds may compact and interfere with moisture and air movement in soils.
The pH level of composting coffee grounds is not stable. Studies have shown variations from mildly acidic to slightly alkaline. So, they will not acidify the soil around your blueberry plants.
It is not recommended to use coffee grounds where you will be seed starting. Studies have shown reduced seed germination and plant growth in the soil.
There is no published evidence that coffee grounds will deter pests. Try coarsely ground eggshells or diatomaceous earth instead, for snails and slugs.
Whether in the compost or the garden bed, it is best to sprinkle, instead of piling on, because these fine particles are prone to locking together. If used directly as a soil amendment they will form a barrier that will resist water penetration, like a crust, and may eventually cause plants to die of thirst.
Yes, coffee grounds make an excellent input for the compost pile or in garden beds, especially when following the above guidelines.
Linda Morrison of Kamiah writes a weekly column, Garden Clippings, for The Clearwater Progress. Check her online at www.clearwaterprogress.com.
